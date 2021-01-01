PADUCAH, KY -- As the Marshall County Lady Marshals get ready to start the 2021 season next week, it is really hard not to think about how their season ended in 2020 as their run in the Swee16 was cancelled by the pandemic.
However, the Lady Marshals have not been focusing on what happened last year.
"I think they just take it day to day and understand that we have six seniors," said head coach Aaron Beth. "There is a little bit, more anxiety on my part than their part, that I don't want them to end the season like they did last year and have a chance to go do something, then have it taken away from something not your fault. I have been really trying to focus on the fact that we need to enjoy and appreciate everything that we have."
Beth said he is trying to get his team prepared for if, and when something my interrupt their season.
"Because you never know when something may get shut down, we might get quarantined, somebody might have the virus, other teams games may get cancelled, so we are just trying to focus and really just appreciate the fact that they are here practicing," he said. "This isn't going to happen anymore for these six seniors after this year. This opportunity, this experience is going to be gone, so they are just really trying to enjoy the moment."
The Lady Marshals will open up their season next Friday night when they travel to Bethlehem.