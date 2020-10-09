Marshall County's girls golf team will take a six-shot lead over two-time defending state champion Lexington Christian into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac Girls' Golf State Tournament.
Caldwell County was the only far west Kentucky high school to win a girls state golf championship. That came in 1977. The Lady Marshals are 18 holes away from joining them.
Individually, Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle shot a 2-under 70 to take a one shot lead after the first 18 holes. Lyon County's Cathyrn Brown and Marshall County's Trinity Beth both shot 75 in their opening rounds.
Below are the individual scores from the west Kentucky golfers:
1. Elizabeth Eberle -2 (Madison Central)
6. Cathryn Brown +3 (Lyon County)
6. Trinity Beth +3 (Marshall County)
14. Madison Glisson +5 (McCracken County)
14. Savannah Howell +5 (Marshall County)
14. Megan Hertter +5 (Marshall County)
34. Mary Browder Howell +9 (Murray)
41. Autumn Dowdy +11 (Ballard Memorial)
41. Rheagan Lindsey +11 (University Heights)
53. Cate Blane +13 (Hopkinsville)
53. Katie Roberts +13 (Marshall County)
53. Ellie West +13 (Graves County)
66. Elsie Riley +15 (Marshall County)
84. Claire Whitaker +18 (Murray)*
92. Anna Fort +19 (Hopkinsville)*
92. Skylar Waller +19 (Calloway County)*
* Player did not make the cut