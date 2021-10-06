Marshall County girls repeat as state golf champions

For the second-straight year, the Marshall County has won a state golf championship. The Lady Marshals went wire-to-wire to win the 2021 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA Girls' Golf Championship.
Marshall County's two-day score of 614 broke the state tournament record by two shots. The Lady Marshals cruised home to a 38-shot win over Madison Central.
On the individual side, Bullitt East's Macie Brown won by three shots after firing a 3-under 69 on Wednesday. Marshall County 8th-grader Trinity Beth finished runner-up, five shots off the pace. Lyon County's Cathryn Brown finished in third-place.
