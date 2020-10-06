Marshall County's Jay Nimmo fired an opening round 4-under 68 to tie for the lead after the opening round of the Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' Golf Championship.

Nimmo, who won this tournament a year ago, had eight birdies on the day en route to his 68.

As a team, Marshall County will enter Wednesday's final round in second place overall, seven shots behind Louisville Trinity.

Here a is a list of all the Region 1 players and how the fared in Round 1:

1. Jay Nimmo (Marshall County) -4

6. Peyton Purvis (St. Mary) -2

16. Trey Wall (Marshall County) +2

49. Hunter Reynolds (Trigg County) +8

59. Preston Futrell (Marshall County) +9

59. Sammy Greenwell (Crittenden County) +9

67. *Grant Whitaker (Murray) +10

67. *Rocco Zakutney (St. Mary) +10

74. *Davis Vessels (McCracken County) +11

82. David Jack Morris (Marshall County) +12

100. *Tyler Dew (McCracken County) +15

119. Camdyn McLeod (Marshall County) +18

*Missed the cut as individuals

