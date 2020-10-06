Marshall County's Jay Nimmo fired an opening round 4-under 68 to tie for the lead after the opening round of the Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' Golf Championship.
Nimmo, who won this tournament a year ago, had eight birdies on the day en route to his 68.
As a team, Marshall County will enter Wednesday's final round in second place overall, seven shots behind Louisville Trinity.
Here a is a list of all the Region 1 players and how the fared in Round 1:
1. Jay Nimmo (Marshall County) -4
6. Peyton Purvis (St. Mary) -2
16. Trey Wall (Marshall County) +2
49. Hunter Reynolds (Trigg County) +8
59. Preston Futrell (Marshall County) +9
59. Sammy Greenwell (Crittenden County) +9
67. *Grant Whitaker (Murray) +10
67. *Rocco Zakutney (St. Mary) +10
74. *Davis Vessels (McCracken County) +11
82. David Jack Morris (Marshall County) +12
100. *Tyler Dew (McCracken County) +15
119. Camdyn McLeod (Marshall County) +18
*Missed the cut as individuals