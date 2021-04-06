PADUCAH, Ky -- One year after the cancellation of the KHSAA Girl's Sweet 16, the Marshall County Lady Marshals left for Lexington, KY as they begin what they hope will be a memorable week at Rupp Arena.
The last time the Lady Marshals were at Rupp Arena, was just an hour before they were set to begin their first game of the Sweet 16. Moments later, the tournament was canceled at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the Lady Marshals stormed through the regular season, and won their second straight 1st Region Championship.
And with a full week to prepare for this years state tournament, the Lady Marshals believe they are more than ready.
"I think they are as relaxed and as ready to go as I have seen them all year," head coach Aaron Beth said. "We have had a great year, worked hard getting back to where we are right now. We want to give ourselves the opportunity to get back to Rupp, and today (Tuesday) that is going to become a reality."
Marshall County will face Pikeville on Thursday at 10:00 am in the first round of the KHSAA Girl's Sweet 16.