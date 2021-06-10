PADUCAH, KY -- The Kentucky High School Athletic Association held the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships on Thursday afternoon in Lexington, KY.
Murray's Sebastian Lawrence took home two state titles in the shot put and discus.
Fulton County's Corey Smith II brought home two state titles as well in the long jump and triple jump.
Murray also brought home the state title in the 4x100 meter relay with the team of Abby Elmore, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard, and Racheal Trzepacz.
Fulton County's Broc Bridges and Michael Burns won the UNIFIED state titles in both the 2x50 and 2x200 meter relays.
