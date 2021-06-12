Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARLISLE...SOUTHERN MCCRACKEN... SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD AND NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT... At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lovelaceville to near Paducah. Movement was south southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Paducah, Mayfield, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lovelaceville, Kevil, Arlington, Lowes, Blandville and Fancy Farm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&