PADUCAH, KY -- In a season with a lot of uncertainty surrounding it, the Lyon County Lyons boy's basketball team is certainly a team to be reckoned with at the year continues.
So far, the Lyons are a perfect 12-0 on the season and one of the final teams in the state left unbeaten.
Lyon County has averaged just north of 81 points per game, which ranks third in the state. Out of their 12 wins, all but two have come by more than 16 points.
The Lyons will look to extend their winning streak and remain unbeaten on Saturday when they play two games against Calloway County and Ballard Memorial in the Lyon County Classic.