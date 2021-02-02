Lyon County rallied to beat Caldwell County, 77-64, Tuesday night at Jason White Gymnasium in Eddyville. With the win, the Lyons improved to 11-0 on the season, which is the best start in school history.

Caldwell County had lost two previous games to Lyon County this year by a combined 58 points. The Tigers got off to a great start, racing out to seven-point leads in both the first and second quarters. Eventually, the Lyons took seized control of the game and went on to get the win. You can see highlights of the game in the video above.

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 2nd.

Boys:

Christian Fellowship 51, Todd Central 42

Community Christian 93, Fulton City 54

Graves County 71, Ballard Memorial 31

Marshall County 73, Murray 57

Crittenden County 68, Hopkins Central 51

Lyon County 77, Caldwell County 64

Madisonville-NH 81, Livingston Central 40

McCracken County 69, Carlisle County 38

Union City 48, Bradford 46

Greenfield 47, Dreswden 46

Obion Central 65, Dyersburg 61

Martin Westview 72, Milan 35

Goreville 80, West Frankfort 42

Carterville 46, Trico 30

Girls:

Crittenden County 78, Paducah Tilghman 64

Graves County 71, Ballard Memorial 41

Fulton City 55, Community Christian 29

Livingston Central 64, Trigg County 28

Lyon County 46, Caldwell County 39

Marshall County 71, Murray 21

Union City 45, Bradford 40

Gleason 74, South Fulton 46

Greenfield 47, Dreswden 43

Dysersburg 40, Obion Central 19

Martin Westview 63, Milan 24

