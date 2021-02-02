Lyon County rallied to beat Caldwell County, 77-64, Tuesday night at Jason White Gymnasium in Eddyville. With the win, the Lyons improved to 11-0 on the season, which is the best start in school history.
Caldwell County had lost two previous games to Lyon County this year by a combined 58 points. The Tigers got off to a great start, racing out to seven-point leads in both the first and second quarters. Eventually, the Lyons took seized control of the game and went on to get the win. You can see highlights of the game in the video above.
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 2nd.
Boys:
Christian Fellowship 51, Todd Central 42
Community Christian 93, Fulton City 54
Graves County 71, Ballard Memorial 31
Marshall County 73, Murray 57
Crittenden County 68, Hopkins Central 51
Lyon County 77, Caldwell County 64
Madisonville-NH 81, Livingston Central 40
McCracken County 69, Carlisle County 38
Union City 48, Bradford 46
Greenfield 47, Dreswden 46
Obion Central 65, Dyersburg 61
Martin Westview 72, Milan 35
Goreville 80, West Frankfort 42
Carterville 46, Trico 30
Girls:
Crittenden County 78, Paducah Tilghman 64
Graves County 71, Ballard Memorial 41
Fulton City 55, Community Christian 29
Livingston Central 64, Trigg County 28
Lyon County 46, Caldwell County 39
Marshall County 71, Murray 21
Union City 45, Bradford 40
Gleason 74, South Fulton 46
Greenfield 47, Dreswden 43
Dysersburg 40, Obion Central 19
Martin Westview 63, Milan 24