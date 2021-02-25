Lyon County jumped on McCracken County early and never looked back en route to a 87-63 win Thursday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The Lyons led 30-12 after the first quarter, as they made 6-of-8 three-pointers.
Lyon County improves to 18-3 on the season. With the loss, McCracken County falls to 14-5 overall.
Here are the rest of Thursday's reported high school scores:
Boys:
Hopkinsville 78, Caldwell County 47
Mayfield 72, Carlisle County 58
Martin Westview 68, Obion Central 45
Girls:
Calloway County 77, Paducah Tilghman 65
Mayfield 56, Carlisle County 39
McCracken County 61, Trigg County 41