For a school with fewer than 300 students, it's a big deal any time a student-athlete earns a scholarship to play sports in college. When you have three kids off the same team earn scholarships, it's a really big deal.
Lyon County hosted a socially-distant National Signing Day Wednesday at the school's softball field. Three Lady Lyon softball standouts made their college choices official: Calista Collins signed with Rutgers; Kaelyn Conger is headed to Quincy University; and Sydney Melton will play at Southeast Missouri State.
Lyon County Head Coach Jason Collins said this was a big day for not only the young women, but also the Lady Lyon program.
"Watching these girls grow up through the years, all the way through youth league to where they are now, I'm kind of in awe what they've done," Collins said. "I know what's gone into it, the sacrifices they've made, all the work and dedication. It's a big deal, and I love to see them get recognized for it."
If all goes well, Lyon County will open their 2021 softball season on March 22nd.