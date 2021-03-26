After 32 years of coaching, Lyon County's Jeff Doom announced his retirement on Friday.
Doom spent the last dozen years leading the girls basketball program, winning 191 games and three 5th District championships.
He also spent five years as boys head coach, and spent 20 seasons with the Lady Lyon softball program.
Now that his coaching career is over, Doom reflected on what he'll miss most about the job.
"I think the in-game competition," Doom said. "That's fun. I always enjoyed the scouting part of basketball. This year with the Covid, obviously we didn't get to do as much of that, or if we did, it was all on film. I really enjoy getting to know people. I'm a people person. Just getting to work with all the young ladies over the last 12 years that I did. Prior to that, I coached middle school basketball with the girls, and then I was the head boys coach for five years. Thirty-two years of my life, I have coached basketball in one shape, form, or fashion while I was teaching. This is my 32nd year, and it's just time to move on and see what else is out there."