Lyon County's Rose Smith hit the game-winning free throw with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Lady Lyons past Caldwell County, 41-40, in the All "A" Classic Region 2 semifinals Thursday night at Livingston Central High School.
Calista Collins led Lyon County with 17 points. Jacey Jaggers scored 13 points to pace Caldwell County. Lyon County will face Crittenden County in Saturday's region championship game. You can see highlights of Lyon County vs. Caldwell County in the video above.
Here are the rest of Thursday night's reported high school basketball scores:
Boys:
Graves County 78, Community Christian 59
Girls:
Graves County 66, Community Christian 11
All "A" Classic Region 1 Semifinals:
Murray 43, Hickman County 38
All "A" Classic Region 2 Semifinals
Lyon County 41, Caldwell County 40
Crittenden County 54, Dawson Springs 27