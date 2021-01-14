Lyon County's Rose Smith hit the game-winning free throw with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Lady Lyons past Caldwell County, 41-40, in the All "A" Classic Region 2 semifinals Thursday night at Livingston Central High School.

Calista Collins led Lyon County with 17 points. Jacey Jaggers scored 13 points to pace Caldwell County. Lyon County will face Crittenden County in Saturday's region championship game. You can see highlights of Lyon County vs. Caldwell County in the video above.

Here are the rest of Thursday night's reported high school basketball scores:

Boys:

Graves County 78, Community Christian 59

Girls:

Graves County 66, Community Christian 11

All "A" Classic Region 1 Semifinals:

Murray 43, Hickman County 38

All "A" Classic Region 2 Semifinals

Lyon County 41, Caldwell County 40

Crittenden County 54, Dawson Springs 27

