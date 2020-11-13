Marshall County and Ballard Memorial both announced on Friday their football seasons have come to a close.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association paused football for this week, delaying the start of the playoffs until next Friday night. Both the Marshals and Bombers have elected not to participate.
Marshall County, through their athletic department's Twitter page, released the following statement:
"On behalf of the Marshall County High School Athletic Department, we would like to thank the community for the tremendous support during our fall sports season. Through these challenging times, everyone has been amazing in working with us as we navigate the COVID guidelines and attempt to provide athletic opportunities for our student-athletes. Unfortunately, the remainder of the Marshall County High School football season will be cancelled due to the number of players quarantined at this time. We are very proud of our players and coaches for the diligence in adhering to all safety protocols throughout the season, and especially for their efforts on the field. We look forward with anticipation at the strides our football program will make next year."
Ballard Memorial released a statement on their Facebook page, reading in part: "It has been a very trying year for us both on and off the field but I think that the risks posed with playing an additional game while COVID continues to increase was not worth taking. I hope that you can understand our decision is not for any individual on our team but for the whole health and well being of our team."
With Ballard Memorial not playing, Mayfield now gets a bye and will advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.