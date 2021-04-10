Sacred Heart scored the final five points of the game to edge Marshall County, 49-47, in the championship game of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament.
Marshall County's Halle Langhi made a pair of free throws with 2:57 to go to put the Lady Marshals up 47-44. They wouldn't score again.
With the game tied at 47, Sacred Heart's Alexandra Wolff grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 0:55 left to put the Valkyries ahead for good.
Langhi led the Lady Marshals with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Cayson Conner scored 16 points and dished out six assists.
Marshall County was making their first trip to the state championship game since 1984. Their season comes to a close with a record of 25-3.