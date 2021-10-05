Marshall County's girls fired an opening round 306 to grab the lead at 2021 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA Girls' Golf Championship.
The Lady Marshals take a 20-shot lead into Wednesday's final round, as they look to win their second-consecutive state championship. Marshall County was led by Savannah Howell and Trinity Beth who both shot 75 (+3).
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown fired a one-over 73 on Tuesday as she sits one shot off the individual lead. She'll try to match her brother, Cullan, who won a state championship back in 2016.
A dozen golfers were unable to finish their opening rounds due to darkness on Tuesday. They'll complete their rounds at 7:00am Wednesday.
