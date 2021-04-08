Marshall County girls outlast Pikeville at Sweet 16

Marshall County got a game-high 22 points from Cayson Conner as the Lady Marshals held off Pikeville 56-52 in the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16.
The Lady Marshals for a huge boost at the end of the first-quarter when Jada Driver banked in a shot from half-court to give Marshall County a 16-12 lead. That bucket was part of a 13-0 run where the Lady Marshals seized control. Marshall County never gave up that lead, but it wasn't for a lack of trying from Pikeville.
The Lady Panthers got back to within four with 5:23 to go in the game, but the Lady Marshals closed the door by making six free throws in the final 2:59.
Marshall County will play Bethlehem in the state quarterfinals Friday at 4:00pm. Bethlehem gave the Lady Marshals one of their two losses on the season back on January 8th. Marshall county will try to make their first trip to the state semifinals since 1989.