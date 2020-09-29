Marshall County girls won their fourth-straight Region 1 golf championship Tuesday at the Calvert City Country Club.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth, a seventh-grader, won the individual title with a 1-over par 73. Three of her teammates (Katie Roberts, Megan Hertter, and Savannah Howell) finished in a tie for second-place at 2-over par.
Region 1 Tournament Team Standings:
Marshall County - 295
Murray - 342
McCracken County - 346
Graves County - 370
Region 1 Tournament Individual Standings:
*Qualified for state as an individual
Trinity Beth (Marshall County) 73
Katie Roberts (Marshall County) 74
Savannah Howell (Marshall County) 74
Megan Hertter (Marshall County) 74
*Cathryn Brown (Lyon County) 75
*Mary Browder Howell (Murray) 76
*Claire Whitaker (Murray) 78
*Skylar Waller (Calloway County) 78
*Ellie West (Graves County) 79
*Madison Glisson (McCracken County) 80
*Autumn Dowdy (Ballard Memorial) 82