Marshall County girls won their fourth-straight Region 1 golf championship Tuesday at the Calvert City Country Club.

Marshall County's Trinity Beth, a seventh-grader, won the individual title with a 1-over par 73. Three of her teammates (Katie Roberts, Megan Hertter, and Savannah Howell) finished in a tie for second-place at 2-over par.

Region 1 Tournament Team Standings:

Marshall County - 295

Murray - 342

McCracken County - 346

Graves County - 370

Region 1 Tournament Individual Standings:

*Qualified for state as an individual

Trinity Beth (Marshall County) 73

Katie Roberts (Marshall County) 74

Savannah Howell (Marshall County) 74

Megan Hertter (Marshall County) 74

*Cathryn Brown (Lyon County) 75

*Mary Browder Howell (Murray) 76

*Claire Whitaker (Murray) 78

*Skylar Waller (Calloway County) 78

*Ellie West (Graves County) 79

*Madison Glisson (McCracken County) 80

*Autumn Dowdy (Ballard Memorial) 82

