Marshall County's girls won their fifth-straight Region 1 championship on Tuesday at the Murray Country Club. Led by Trinity Beth (74) and Megan Hertter (74), the Lady Marshals beat McCracken County by 20 shots to earn their trip to next week's state tournament. Marshall County will try to repeat as state champions.
Individually, Lyon County's Cathryn Brown won medalist honors. The junior shot a 1-under 72 on Tuesday to win the championship by one shot over McCracken County's Madison Glisson.
The state tournament is next week in Bowling Green.
