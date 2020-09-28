It's a sweep for the Marshall County golf team.
The Marshals won their third-straight Region 1 golf championship Monday at Murray Country Club, beating St. Mary 15 shots. Marshall County's Jay Nimmo also won his third-straight individual title, edging St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney by two shots. Nimmo joins St. Mary's Ryan Cochran (1999-2001) and Lyon County's Cullan Brown (2014, 2016-17) as the only boys in the last 50 years to win three Region 1 individual titles.
Marshall County will return to the KHSAA state tournament next week in Bowling Green. Nimmo will attempt to defend his 2019 state championship.
Here are the top ten finishers on the individual side:
*Advances to state as an individual:
Jay Nimmo (Marshall County) - 72 (E)
*Rocco Zakutney (St. Mary) - 74 (+2)
Camden McLeod (Marshall County) - 77 +(+5)
*Sammy Greenwell (Crittenden County) - 78 (+6)
*Tyler Dew (McCracken County) - 78 (+6)
*Hunter Reynolds (Trigg County) - 79 (+7)
*Peyton Purvis (St. Mary) - 80 (+8)
David Jack Morris (Marshall County) - 80 (+8)
*Davis Vessels (McCracken County) - 81 (+9)
*Grant Whitaker (Murray) - 81 (+9)
Here are top team finishers:
Marshall County - 311
St. Mary - 326
McCracken County - 327
Trigg County - 345
Murray - 364