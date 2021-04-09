Marshall County used a 14-4 run in the final 89 seconds to rally past Bethlehem, 58-51, in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament.
This is Marshall County's first trip to the state semifinals since 1989.
Despite allowing 19 offensive rebounds, Marshall County's defense kept them in the game. The Lady Marshals took a 37-35 lead into the fourth-quarter.
Bethlehem scored the first five points of the final period, prompting a timeout from Marshall County Head Coach Aaron Beth. That's when Cayson Conner and Halle Langhi took over for the Lady Marshals. The duo combined to score all of Marshall County's 21 points in the final quarter. Conner finished with a game-high 24 points, while Langhi finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Marshall County will face the winner of Henderson County and Russell in tomorrow's semifinals at 1:00pm.