Marshall County snapped a two-game losing streak with a straight-sets win over Christian Fellowship Monday night. The Lady Marshals won 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 8-4 on the season. They'll play at Murray tomorrow.

With the loss, Christian Fellowship drops to 9-6 overall. They'll be back in action next Tuesday at Community Christian.

Here are the rest of Monday's reported scores:

Volleyball:

Graves County d. Murray 25-9, 25-10, 25-13

Girls Soccer:

Calloway County 8, Christian County 3

Lyon County 10, Union County 0

University Heights 1, Caldwell County 1

Tags