Marshall County snapped a two-game losing streak with a straight-sets win over Christian Fellowship Monday night. The Lady Marshals won 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 8-4 on the season. They'll play at Murray tomorrow.
With the loss, Christian Fellowship drops to 9-6 overall. They'll be back in action next Tuesday at Community Christian.
Here are the rest of Monday's reported scores:
Volleyball:
Graves County d. Murray 25-9, 25-10, 25-13
Girls Soccer:
Calloway County 8, Christian County 3
Lyon County 10, Union County 0
University Heights 1, Caldwell County 1