PADUCAH, KY -- Heading into this years KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament, no team is under a bigger spotlight than the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
The Lady Marshals come in as the top ranked team in the state, with the top ranked golfer in the state with 13-year old Trinity Beth.
Marshall County has earned those expectations thanks to their unbelievable performances throughout the season having won nine out of ten tournaments they played.
Four of their five players finished in the top-two at this years region tournament. Beth winning the region title with a 73, while teammates Katie Roberts, Megan Hertter, and Savannah Howell shot a 74.
"I tried to make them understand that it is just another round of golf," said head coach Aaron Beth. "You are just going to play one shot at a time just like we have all year. The good thing is that we don't have to do anything spectacular. If we just go out and play like we have all year I really like our chances."
If the Lady Marshals can capture a state title this weekend, they will become the first team ever from the first region to accomplish that.
For a list of tee times for Friday's first round of the state tournament, click here.