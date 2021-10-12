For the second-straight year, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association has named Marshall County 8th-grader Trinity Beth Kentucky's Ms. Golf.
Beth finished runner-up at the KHSAA State Tournament last week, and helped lead the Lady Marshals to a second-straight state championship.
Along with Beth, two other west Kentucky golfers earned First Team All-State honors. Beth's teammate, Savannah Howell, also made it after helping the Lady Marshals win a state title. On the boys side, St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney, the Region 1 champion, also made the team.
Four golfer made the Second Team All-State: Marshall County's Trey Wall, Marshall County's Megan Hertter, McCracken County's Madison Glisson, and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown.