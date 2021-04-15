PADUCAH, KY -- One week after leading the Marshall County Lady Marshals to a state runner-up finish in the KHSAA Sweet 16, Cayson Conner has committed to continue her basketball career at Murray State.
The senior guard announced her commitment through social media earlier on Thursday morning.
Conner led the Lady Marshals with 14 points per game this past season, helping them to the state championship game for the first time since 1984.
It was during the state tournament where Conner garnered even more attention averaging 20 points in Marshall County's four state tournament games.
Conner will sign her scholarship with the Murray State Racers on Monday afternoon.