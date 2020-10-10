Marshall County's girls dominated the field Saturday en route to their first ever Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Championship.
The Lady Marshals entered Saturday's final round with a six-shot lead over two-time defending state champion Lexington Christian. After shooting a tournament-best score of 305, Marshall County lapped the field winning by 39 shots.
Marshall County was led by Savannah Howell, who shot 73, and Trinity Beth, who fired a 74 today. Along with teammates Megan Hertter, Katie Roberts, and Elsie Riley, the Lady Marshal quintet became the first far west Kentucky girls golf team to win a state title since Caldwell County in 1977.
Owensboro Apollo's Macey Brown won the individual title (+1) with a par on the first playoff hole. Here's a look at how the kids from west Kentucky fared individually:
1. Macey Brown +1 (Owensboro Apollo)
4. Trinity Beth +5 (Marshall County)
5. Savannah Howell +6 (Marshall County)
7. Cathryn Brown +8 (Lyon County)
16. Megan Hertter +13 (Marshall County)
21. Madison Glisson +15 (McCracken County)
32. Mary Browder Howell +18 (Murray)
37. Katie Roberts +19 (Marshall County)
45. Ellie West +23 (Graves County)
69. Autumn Dowdy +36 (Ballard Memorial)
69. Elsie Riley +36 (Marshall County)