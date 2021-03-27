For the second-straight year, Marshall County has won the Region 1 basketball championship.
The Lady Marshals shut down McCracken County en route to a 49-21 win at the CFSB Center on Saturday afternoon. Marshall County led 21-6 at the half, and never let the Lady Mustangs make a run in the second half.
With the win, the Lady Marshals win their 24th region championship, more than the rest of the region combined going back to 1975.
Marshall County will play the Region 15 winner at Rupp Arena April 8th at 10:00am CDT.