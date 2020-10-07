Marshall County's Jay Nimmo won his second-straight state golf championship Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club finishing at 3-under par. Nimmo beat Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon on the first playoff hole to earn the win.
St. Mary's Peyton Purvis finished at 2-under, one shot behind Nimmo.
"The Marshall County golf program, it's been special," an emotional Nimmo said after his round. "It's been great. I've got a lot of memories with these guys, Quinn Eaton, Garrett Howell, those guys from middle school days. It was awesome."
Marshall County's team finished in third-place, eight shots behind state champion Louisville Trinity.
Below is a list of top local finishers:
1. Jay Nimmo -3 (Marshall County)
3. Peyton Purvis -2 (St. Mary)
32. Trey Wall +12 (Marshall County)
40. Hunter Reynolds +15 (Trigg County)
56. Preston Futrell +20 (Marshall County)
63. Camdyn McLeod +23 (Marshall County)
68. Sammy Greenwell +24 (Crittenden County)
84. David Jack Morris +31 (Marshall County)