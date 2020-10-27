Marshall County needed four sets to advance past Graves County in the Region 1 Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at McCracken County. The Lady Marshals won 25-11, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
They will face McCracken County in Wednesday's semifinals, after the Lady Mustangs swept Hickman County 25-9, 25-9, 25-6.
In Region 2, Caldwell County advanced the region championship with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 win over Crittenden County in the semifinals. Caldwell will face Madisonville-NH in the title game after the Maroons beat Webster County 25-17, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14.