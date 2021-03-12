Marshall County's Tori McCracken signed her letter of intent Friday to join Murray State's Track & Field program. McCracken is a two-time state high jump champion with the Marshals. She hopes to win a third this spring as she will wrap up her decorated high school career.

Two other Marshals signed their letters of intent on Friday. Nick Mighell will run track at Brescia, and Ben Burkeen will play Soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan.