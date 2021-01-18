McCracken County used an 11-0 run in overtime to beat Marshall County 64-53 Monday night in Draffenville.
The Marshals scored four points in the final 30 seconds of regulation to force the extra period. After the Mustangs grabbed a 55-53 in overtime, McCracken County junior Ian Hart scored two baskets in a ten-second span to blow the game open.
McCracken County improves to 4-3 on the season. They'll travel to Carlisle County tomorrow night.
Marshall County falls to 2-3 on the year. The Marshals host Paducah Tilghman Friday night.
Below is a list of Monday's reported high school basketball scores:
Boys:
Lyon County 93, Caldwell County 63
St. Mary 75, Fulton City 21
McCracken County 64, Marshall County 53 (OT)
Girls:
Caldwell County 61, Christian County 51
Hopkinsville 57, Daviess County 55