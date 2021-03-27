McCracken County used stifling defense in the second half to rally past Murray, 45-40, to win their second-straight Region 1 championship.
Murray shot the ball exceptionally well in the first half, taking a 25-14 lead with 3:19 to go in the 2nd quarter. McCracken County's defense shut the Tigers out for the rest of the half and were able to climb back within six at the break.
In the second half, the Mustangs continued to smother the Tiger attack, holding them to just 15 points in the final two quarters.
This is the Mustangs' fourth region championship in the school's eight years of existence.
McCracken County will face Bullitt East in the opening round of the Sweet 16 Thursday at 1:00pm CDT at Rupp Arena.