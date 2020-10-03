PADUCAH, KY -- 12 high school volleyball teams from all across the state of Kentucky participated in this years Quad State Tournament in Paducah on Saturday afternoon.
In the end, it would be McCracken County and Ballard Memorial dominating all competition as both schools rolled with three wins each on the day.
The Lady Mustangs defeated University Heights, Apollo, and John Hardin.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bombers improved to 17-0 on the season with wins over Warren East, Owensboro Catholic, and Todd County Central.
Neither McCracken County or Ballard Memorial lost a set in those three wins.