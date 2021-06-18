McCracken County scored ten runs in the fifth-inning, highlighted by a Ben Higdon grand slam, en route to a 15-10 win over Danville in the KHSAA State Baseball Semifinals.
The Mustangs fell behind 7-4 heading into the fifth inning. Higdon's grand slam put McCracken County ahead, but the Mustangs continued to pour it on. After Higdon's blast, McCracken County strung together six consecutive base hits to finish off the ten-run inning.
The most runs Danville allowed in any game this season was seven.
Brandon Dodd, Jack Bennett, and Nate Lang each drove in three runs for McCracken County.
The Mustangs are the 15th baseball team in KHSAA history, and the first in 16 years, to reach the state championship game in back-to-back seasons. McCracken County will face the winner of Louisville Trinity and Lyon County in Saturday's title game.