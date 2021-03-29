PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs were back on the court Monday afternoon for the first time since winning the 1st Region Championship this past weekend.
The Mustangs are gearing up for what they hope will be a nice run at this years Sweet 16 in Lexington, KY.
Last year, of course, the Mustangs trip to state was canceled before it even began with the start of the covid-19 pandemic. Getting a second chance at the Sweet 16 was a dream come true for all of those who experienced the disappointment last year.
But just because they are getting redemption, doesn't mean they are content with just simply making the trip.
"Five minutes into practice I could tell that we were not just satisfied with just a regional championship," said head coach Burlin Brower. "I could tell that these guys felt like that we have an opportunity here to do something, maybe, make a run and represent region one and win some games."
McCracken County will face Bullitt East in the first round of the KHSAA Boy's Sweet 16 on Thursday at 1pm.