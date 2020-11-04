For the eighth-straight year, the McCracken County volleyball team is in the state tournament. For the fifth-time in those eight years, the Lady Mustangs are into the state quarterfinals.
Last year, they lost to Notre Dame in the opening round. This year, McCracken will get their rematch.
The Lady Mustangs got in some practice after school today. They will leave for Winchester and the state quarterfinals tomorrow.
For a program that has been so dominant in west Kentucky over the last decade, McCracken County ran into some hurdles in the last few weeks.
In the district championship, Paducah Tilghman became the first Region 1 team to ever win a set against McCracken before the Lady Mustangs pulled away to win.
Monday, in the opening round of the state tournament, Caldwell County took the first set before the Lady Mustangs won three straight to end it.
McCracken Head Coach Tim Whitis is proud of how his team responded to those early deficits.
"Whenever you're faced with adversity, and your back's against the wall, these kids still come out fighting," Whitis said. "I've been really proud of them on both of those occasions to really be down and still come out and still be able to get the win. They didn't put their heads down. They just kept on playing."
McCracken County will face Notre Dame Friday at 6:30pm at George Rogers Clark High School.