Below is the list of 18 McCracken County High School student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday:
Cross Country/Track and Field
Maggie Aydt (Kentucky)
Track and Field
Donsten Brown (Kentucky)
Soccer
Reese Bohde (Spalding)
Gavin O'Donley (Spalding)
Emma Shell (Wabash Valley)
Baseball
Ben Higdon (Memphis)
Brendon Dodd (Dyersburg State)
Austin Harper (Berea)
Braden Vinyard (Volunteer State)
Josh Tucker (Kentucky Wesleyan)
Cheer
Elijah Patrick (Austin Peay)
Tennis
Shelby Puryear (Indiana Tech)
Golf
Garrett Rikel (John A. Logan)
Adeline Edwards (Rend Lake)
Basketball
Ian McCune (Mount Saint Joseph)
Volleyball
Jayda Harris (West Point)
Football
Hunter Vlach (Massachusetts Maritime Academy)
Gavin Trueblood (Campbellsville)