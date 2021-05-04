Below is the list of 18 McCracken County High School student-athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday:

Cross Country/Track and Field

Maggie Aydt (Kentucky)

Track and Field

Donsten Brown (Kentucky)

Soccer

Reese Bohde (Spalding)

Gavin O'Donley (Spalding)

Emma Shell (Wabash Valley)

Baseball

Ben Higdon (Memphis)

Brendon Dodd (Dyersburg State)

Austin Harper (Berea)

Braden Vinyard (Volunteer State)

Josh Tucker (Kentucky Wesleyan)

Cheer

Elijah Patrick (Austin Peay)

Tennis

Shelby Puryear (Indiana Tech)

Golf

Garrett Rikel (John A. Logan)

Adeline Edwards (Rend Lake)

Basketball

Ian McCune (Mount Saint Joseph)

Volleyball

Jayda Harris (West Point)

Football

Hunter Vlach (Massachusetts Maritime Academy)

Gavin Trueblood (Campbellsville)