McCracken County's Rivers Moffatt had the game-winning RBI in the 12th-inning to help the Mustangs beat Paducah Tilghman 3-2 Wednesday night at Edward Jones Field.
McCracken County scored two runs in the first on an infield-single and error, before Tilghman answered with two unearned runs in the second inning. Neither team would score again until the Mustangs ended the game ten innings later.
Paducah Tilghman's Justin West struck out a school-record 20 batters in the game.
McCracken County improves to 15-4 on the season. Paducah Tilghman drops to 16-2, with both losses coming to the Mustangs.