PADUCAH, KY -- In the end, this years high school football game between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman was never meant to be.
On Monday morning, Paducah Tilghman officially announced that Friday nights game would be canceled after a Blue Tornado player tested positive for covid-19.
"At least one Paducah Tilghman football student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19," the school said in a statement. "This has resulted in a quarantine of most of the members of the PTHS football team by the Purchase Area Health Department."
This is the third change this rivalry game has seen over the course of the last several months.
They were originally set to play in the season opener on August 21st. However, that was canceled with the loss of the first three weeks of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman then were able to schedule the game when their opponents for October 30th, Hopkinsville and Christian County, decided that they wanted to play each other. That they freed up the opportunity for the rivalry game to be played.
Tilghman already had to miss last weeks game against Webster County due to the positive test.
As for McCracken County, head coach Marc Clark said on Monday afternoon that they school will look for an opponent to fill the opening, but wasn't very optimistic.