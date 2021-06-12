McCracken County scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to beat Bowling Green, 5-4, in the opening round of the state baseball tournament.
Trailing 4-0 in the 6th inning, the Mustangs cut the deficit in half with a two-run homer from Jack Bennett.
After tying the game with two outs in the 7th, Braden Vinyard hit what looked to be an inning-ending fly ball to right field. Bowling Green's right-fielder overran the ball, allowing it to drop and the winning run to score.
The Mustangs advance to the state quarterfinals for the fifth-straight season. They'll face Collins Wednesday at 4:00pm.