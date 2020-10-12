Having to shuffle schedules has been a full-time job for high school coaches around the country this fall. This week, McCracken County is having to deal with some last-minute changes.
The Mustangs will not play Friday after Hopkinsville pulled out of their previously scheduled game. Hopkinsville hasn't been able to play the last two weeks for COVID-related reasons. The Tigers needed an open date this Friday to make up a district game with Logan County, so they had to back out of their date with McCracken County.
Mustang Head Coach Marc Clark was unable to find a replacement opponent for this Friday, so his team will use the opening as a bye week. After their week off, McCracken County will close the season with Henderson County, Paducah Tilghman, and Graves County.