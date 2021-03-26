McCracken County and Murray will meet for the Region 1 boys basketball championship Saturday at the CFSB Center.
Tied heading into the fourth quarter, Murray pulled away from Paducah Tilghman 61-53 to earn their first trip to the region championship game since 2016.
McCracken County got 15 points from Ian McCune, and used a suffocating defense to shut down Marshall County 58-29.
The Mustangs will be looking to win back-to-back region championships. They'll tip off with the Mustangs Saturday night at 6:00pm at the CFSB Center.