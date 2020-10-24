PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Maggie Aydt, St. Mary's Gabby Ault and Calloway County's Ainsley Smtih won first region cross country championships on Saturday morning.
Aydt won the class 3A region championship meet with a time of 18:45.85, which was nearly a full minute in front of the second place finisher.
Ault won the class 1A region championship meet with a time of 21:22.65.
Smith won the class 2A region championship with a time of 20:35.79. Smith has now won every event she has competed in during the 2020 season.
The Calloway County girls cross country team claimed the region team championship with the top four runners.
For complete results from this years 1st region cross country championships, click on the links below.
Class 1A 1st Region Championship
Class 2A 1st Region Championship