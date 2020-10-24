PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Maggie Aydt and St. Mary's Gabby Ault won first region cross country championships on Saturday morning.

Aydt won the class 3A region championship meet with a time of 18:45.85, which was nearly a full minute in front of the second place finisher.

Ault won the class 1A region championship meet with a time of 21:22.65.

For complete results from this years 1st region cross country championships, click on the links below.

Class 1A 1st Region Championship

Class 2A 1st Region Championship

Class 3A 1st Region Championship

