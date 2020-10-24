PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Maggie Aydt and St. Mary's Gabby Ault won first region cross country championships on Saturday morning.
Aydt won the class 3A region championship meet with a time of 18:45.85, which was nearly a full minute in front of the second place finisher.
Ault won the class 1A region championship meet with a time of 21:22.65.
For complete results from this years 1st region cross country championships, click on the links below.
Class 1A 1st Region Championship
Class 2A 1st Region Championship