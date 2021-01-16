Murray beat St. Mary 61-42 to win the All "A" Classic boys Region 1 championship Saturday night at Mayfield High School.

It's the second-straight year the Tigers have earned their trip to the All "A" state tournament in Richmond. This year's tournament will run from February 15-21 at Eastern Kentucky University.

Murray will face the Region 7 champion in the opening round of the state tournament.

Below is a list of the rest of Saturday's reported high school basketball scores:

Boys:

Evansville Bosse 53, McCracken County 52

Lake County 70, Fulton City 40

Paducah Tilghman 79, Graves County 56

All "A" Classic Region 1 Championship

Murray 61, St. Mary 42

All "A" Classic Region 2 Championship

Lyon County 88, Caldwell County 60

Girls:

Trigg County 40, Logan County 35

Marshall County 63, McCracken County 32

Lake County 62, Fulton City 23

Calloway County 58, Community Christian 16

All "A" Classic Region 1 Championship

Murray 47, Mayfield 40

All "A" Classic Region 2 Championship

Crittenden County 41, Lyon County 35

