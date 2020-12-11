Lexington Christian took advantage of two early Murray turnovers and beat the Tigers 48-13 in the KHSAA Class 2A state semifinals. LCA advances to face Beechwood next Friday at Kroger Field for the championship. You can watch a replay of the game here.

In Class 4A, Boyle County jumped out quickly on Hopkinsville en route to a 55-0 win in the state semifinals. Boyle County improves to 10-0 on the season. The Rebels will face Franklin County next week for the 4A state championship. You can watch highlights of the game at the link below.

