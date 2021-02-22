PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray Tigers used a big run in the 4th quarter and held off Lyon County 54-50 in the first round of the All "A" State Tournament on Monday night in Eddyville, KY.
The Tigers used a 12-0 run in the 4th quarter to take a 49-41 lead over the Lyons. Lyon County then answered with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to one with two minutes left in the game.
"I just feel amazing for our seniors," said Murray sophomore Grant Whitaker. "They have missed out on so much playing in this state tournament. We knew that in the locker room we wanted to play a hundred percent for our seniors, because this is their last try. I get two more but this is there last rodeo at this, so I feel like they really won it."
Whitaker finished with 19 points to lead the Tigers, who now advance to the second round of the All "A" State Tournament. They will travel to face the winner of Owensboro Catholic or Clinton County.
Lyon County was led by freshman Travis Perry who finished with a team high 16 points, just two points shy of 2,000 for his career.