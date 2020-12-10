Friday night, the Murray Tigers will take on Lexington Christian in the Kentucky Class 2A state semifinals. This will be the first trip to the state final four since 2014 for the Tigers.
If they can find a way to win Friday night, Murray will play for a state championship for the first time since 1994.
The team will hit the road Friday at 7:45am, giving them plenty of time to stop to eat before getting to LCA for a walk-through. As Murray Head Coach Keith Hodge put it, he doesn't want his team to feel rushed tomorrow.
Hodge's defense has been great this year. They've given up seven points or fewer five times this year, including in last week's win over Owensboro Catholic.
With the offense finally clicking as well, Hodge likes his team's chances Friday night.
"I feel like our offense is complimenting our defense," Hodge said. "We're allowing (the defense) to get a little bit of a break here and there, and keep the ball in our hands, and again put points on the board. Like you say, we can't get too far behind in the game. We play better when we are ahead, honestly. I know we've had some comebacks. We've been able to battle back from 14-0 in several games, but there's only so long that's going to carry you. We've got to be able to get a lead against LCA, and if we do, I think we're going to be in a really good spot and a good chance to win this football game."
Murray and LCA will start at 6:00pm Friday night in Lexington.