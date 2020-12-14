PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs were back on the court for the first time in over nine months as they held their first practice of the season on Monday night.
It was nine months ago that the Mustangs won the 1st Region Championship and punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.
But before that could happen, the world completely changed in the face of a global pandemic.
Now the Mustangs, along with every other team across the state will get their opportunity to play once again. And they are not taking anything for granted.
"Very, very much appreciated that we get this season," said guard Noah Dumas. "I didn't think that we would get a season but turns out we might. It just feels great to get back on the court. We haven't been able to get in any gyms so it feels great to get back."
"Sometimes you just take that stuff for granted and I think you could really tell when they got back on the court it was like a blessing," head coach Burlin Brower said. "I think one thing we have learned from this is don't take things for granted. I think all the kids are appreciative to get back on the court and finally be able to do something together finally."
The Mustangs will open their season on January 5th against Graves County.