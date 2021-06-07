PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs and the Lyon County Lyons both punched their tickets to this years KHSAA State Tournament on Monday night after wins in their region tournaments.
Joining those teams is the McCracken County Lady Mustang softball team, who defeated Calloway County 14-3 in the 1st Region Championship.
For the Mustang baseball team, they beat St Mary 9-4 to win their 7th straight 1st region championship.
Lyon County defeated Henderson County 6-0 to win their first ever 2nd region championship.
BASEBALL
1st Region Championship
McCracken County 9, St Mary 4
2nd Region Championship
Lyon County 6, Henderson County 0
SOFTBALL
1st Region Championship
McCracken County 14, Calloway County 3